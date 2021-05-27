Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.80 Per Share

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 945.51. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECM shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 840.73 ($10.98).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

