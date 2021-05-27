Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.80 Per Share

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 945.51. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).
About Electrocomponents
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.