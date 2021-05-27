Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.62

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 41065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

