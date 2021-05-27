Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $208,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.49. 29,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,235. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

