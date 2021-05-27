Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the April 29th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 5.14.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

