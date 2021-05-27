eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 14,724 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $36,073.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,230,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. On average, analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

