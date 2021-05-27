EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.