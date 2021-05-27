EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
EMKR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
