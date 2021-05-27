Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 74.3% in May

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 15,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
