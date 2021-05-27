Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 74.3% in May

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 15,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

