Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lowered by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

