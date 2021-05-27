Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.13 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

