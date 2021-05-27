Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 28.13 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

