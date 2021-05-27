Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the April 29th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Enova Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

