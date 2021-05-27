Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the April 29th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENVS opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Enova Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Enova Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.