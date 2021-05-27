Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 563,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

