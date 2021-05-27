Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,491 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.