Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 3.7% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.01. 1,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

