EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,739 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

