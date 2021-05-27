Equal Price Tops $0.0049 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Equal has a market cap of $2.01 million and $117,374.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00018329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00985098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.17 or 0.09654158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092369 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

