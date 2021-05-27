Equinix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 421% compared to the average volume of 510 call options.

Equinix stock opened at $735.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

