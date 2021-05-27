Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

