Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Albemarle Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.