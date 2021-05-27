Eric Bowen Sells 1,999 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

