Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $195.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

