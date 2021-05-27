Eristica Market Cap Hits $285,862.48 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Eristica coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the dollar. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eristica

ERT is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eristica is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

