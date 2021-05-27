Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $319.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.60.

NYSE:ESS opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

