Evercore ISI Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $75.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,953,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

