EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $483 million-$491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,663. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,973. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

