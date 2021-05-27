Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 412,248 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 117,052 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,012,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,917. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

