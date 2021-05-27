Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.67. 110,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

