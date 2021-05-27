Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 28,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $85.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

