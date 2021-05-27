Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $306.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $186.23 and a 12-month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

