Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BLK traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $877.66. 10,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $888.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $830.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.