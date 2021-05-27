Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 29,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE D traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,379. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

