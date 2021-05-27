Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.16. 398,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $335.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.