Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,151. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.