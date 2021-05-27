Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,085. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

