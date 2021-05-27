Experty (EXY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $753.00

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Experty has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Experty coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Experty has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00980326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.76 or 0.09707567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00093600 BTC.

Experty Profile

Experty (CRYPTO:EXY) is a coin. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 coins. The official website for Experty is experty.io/en . The official message board for Experty is medium.com/@experty_io . Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token. “

Experty Coin Trading

