Fantom One Day Trading Volume Hits $80.99 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Fantom has a market cap of $874.47 million and $80.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00970197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.30 or 0.09548158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093347 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

