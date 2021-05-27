FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of FFWC stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.49. FFW has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

