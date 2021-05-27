FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of FFWC stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.49. FFW has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.
FFW Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.