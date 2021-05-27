Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $114.85.

