Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,811 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

