Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 92 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

