Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

