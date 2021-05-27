Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,738,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

