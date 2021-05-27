Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.18 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLX opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

