Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,021 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $177.42 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.27 and a 52-week high of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

