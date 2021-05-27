Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 203 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

