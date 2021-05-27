Financial Contrast: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25%

This table compares ThredUp and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 12.49 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.44 $172.64 million $6.19 16.86

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 15.42%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $90.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.94%. Given Insight Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than ThredUp.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats ThredUp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

