First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.92

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 187221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 117,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

