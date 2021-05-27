First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services comprises about 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,516. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

