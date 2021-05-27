First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CEO Sells $366,962.40 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Merchants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 7.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.