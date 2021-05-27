First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$51.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.37. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$27.07 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3491605 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.33.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,984,739.48. Insiders have acquired 11,124 shares of company stock worth $551,257 in the last ninety days.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.