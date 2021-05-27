First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

